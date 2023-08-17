Are you interested in gaining research experience? Interested in studying contemporary security trends?

If so, then you should consider taking the research-based course "Issues in Peace, War, and Social Conflict." This semester, our lab course will explore the rise of modern mercenaries and the trend of the privatization of security and war.





In this course you will:





-Gain research experience by participating in an active research project on the topic of modern mercenaries.

-Learn how to use open-source research tools to gather and analyze data.

-Develop your critical thinking and writing skills.

-Explore the ethical implications of the privatization of security and war.

-The course will help you develop the skills that you need to succeed in a career in this field.





This course is open to students from all majors. No prior research experience is required.





Here are the course registration details:

SOC 3300 001 Special Topics in Sociology: Peace, War and Social Conflict 35991





If you are interested in learning more about this course, please contact Dr. Swed ori.swed@ttu.edu





Don't miss this opportunity to learn about a growing trend in international security!



