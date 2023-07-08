Our goals are to promote diversity on campus and provide opportunities for leadership while letting girls experience their best campus life. We are a close-knit female sorority with diversity and different backgrounds and interests that you can fit right in! With us, you will have opportunities to participate in community services, promote good causes, socialize with different student organizations and try out many leadership opportunities that will help boosting your resume and grow as a person.

For more information, please visit www.ttuasr.carrd.co and follow us on Instagram @ttuasr

Interest form : https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSey4I34hg-bx3FlnK_X6R604dgNSgRQBAUTdIil6jCoVavyMQ/viewform



