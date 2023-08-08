College Readiness: TSI is seeking Part-Time Instructors to teach 2 or 3 Literacy sections or 2 or 3 Math sections! Minimum qualifications: Completed 18 graduate level hours in related field. Part-Time Instructors will: Prepare and deliver lectures to undergraduates on topics as required by the Texas College Career and Readiness standards.

I nitiate, facilitate, and moderate classroom discussions and prepare and administer course materials as required by university and departmental guidelines.

Maintain student records as required by university and departmental guidelines including, but not limited to, attendance records, grades, and student conduct records.

Expresses ideas/information in a complete, clear, concise, organized, and timely manner. Actively listens to others and is open to suggestions.

Be dependable. To apply for Literacy: 34430BR To apply for Math: 34559BR Posted:

8/8/2023



Originator:

D Patterson



Email:

D.Patterson@ttu.edu



Department:

College Readiness





