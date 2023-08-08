College Readiness: TSI is seeking Part-Time Instructors to teach 2 or 3 Literacy sections or 2 or 3 Math sections!
Minimum qualifications:
- Completed 18 graduate level hours in related field.
Part-Time Instructors will:
- Prepare and deliver lectures to undergraduates on topics as required by the Texas College Career and Readiness standards.
- Initiate, facilitate, and moderate classroom discussions and prepare and administer course materials as required by university and departmental guidelines.
- Maintain student records as required by university and departmental guidelines including, but not limited to, attendance records, grades, and student conduct records.
- Expresses ideas/information in a complete, clear, concise, organized, and timely manner. Actively listens to others and is open to suggestions.
- Be dependable.
To apply for Literacy: 34430BR
To apply for Math: 34559BR