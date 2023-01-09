Please join us, Friday, September 1st, for the opening of Material Memory: Bodies, Things and Space, hosted at the TTU School of Art Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project , during the September First Friday Art Trail.

Material Memory: Bodies, Things and Spaces, showcases the creative and scholarly research of Master of Art Education (MAE) students. Participants explored material memory as a situated and collective practice with, through, and about material culture and the land. Remembering occurs in the in-between space that emerges when bodies, things, and environments conflate through interactive relations and interdisciplinarity. Memory does not reproduce meanings; it (re)constructs them. This required participants to approach art as sensation: a form of encounter, a trigger to combine, connect, and remember. When memory operates through encounter it can be provisional, malleable, and contingent. In this framework, art is a more-than representational interweaving of culture and nature, sensation and signification, matter and how it matters, the material and the semiotic.

The exhibition will be open from 6:00 - 9:00 PM at the TTU School of Art Satellite Gallery at CASP during the September 1st FFAT, and will also be open from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM during the Lubbock Farmer's Market on Saturdays, September 2nd, September 9th, September 16th, and September 23rd. Posted:

8/15/2023



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM

Event Date: 9/1/2023



Location:

TTU School of Art Satellite Gallery



