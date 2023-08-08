TTU HomeTechAnnounce

NOW HIRING: Director of Grants & Innovation
The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts (TCVPA) is looking for a Director of Grants & Innovation, responsible for overseeing grants management and integrating its work within all units of TCVPA. The Director will work closely with faculty and the Associate Academic Dean for Faculty, Research, Creativity, and Outreach in evaluating grant activity and research. Come work in the beautiful new Maedgen Theatre & Dance Complex!
 
Learn more about the position and apply today

(Requisition number 34424BR on texastech.edu/careers) 
Posted:
8/8/2023

Originator:
Rachel Kiwior

Email:
rachel.kiwior@ttu.edu

Department:
Visual and Perform Arts


