

"Lost and Found" Children's Collage Workshop - Saturday, 8/12 - 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM (open to all families) In this workshop, participants will first learn about the history and use of collage-making to explore emotions. They will then make their own collages while having a promoted discussion about what it means to lose someone or something.





Henson and Brock's exhibition, Good Grief, will be open to view from 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, and open during the 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM workshop.

All necessary collage materials will be provided for each workshop. Please join us Saturday, August 12th for Lost and Found, FREE community collage workshops hosted by Rylee Henson and Destanee Brock at the TTU School of Art's Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project. Posted:

8/11/2023



Originator:

Dani Marshall



Email:

danielle.marshall@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Art



Event Information

Time: 11:30 AM - 12:30 PM

Event Date: 8/12/2023



Location:

TTU Satellite Gallery at Charles Adams Studio Project



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

