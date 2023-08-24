The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.





Global Junk Food

Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023

Time: 12:00 noon CT

Location: Zoom Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gl6Bj1ilTgC4ei1n-gO8JQ

Zoom

In Europe, food manufacturers have signed 'responsibility pledges', promising no added sugar, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors and not to target children. So why are they using tactics banned in the West in the developing world? There, they have created ultra low cost products with higher levels of salt, sugar and saturated fats. Filmed in Brazil, India and France, Global Junk Food investigates the new tactics of brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Domino's Pizza.





For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/422129591/5441119970




