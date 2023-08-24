The Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center Office of Global Health invites you to spend your lunch hour with us. Come view one of the many extraordinary DVDs from our library.
Global Junk Food
- Date: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Time: 12:00 noon CT
- Location: Zoom
- Register here - https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_gl6Bj1ilTgC4ei1n-gO8JQ
In Europe, food manufacturers have signed 'responsibility pledges', promising no added sugar, preservatives, artificial colors or flavors and not to target children. So why are they using tactics banned in the West in the developing world? There, they have created ultra low cost products with higher levels of salt, sugar and saturated fats. Filmed in Brazil, India and France, Global Junk Food investigates the new tactics of brands like Coca-Cola, McDonald's, and Domino's Pizza.
For more information about the film, including a trailer, please visit the following website: https://vimeo.com/422129591/5441119970
This event is free and open to the public. No RSVP is necessary.
For more information about our film series, please visit the Office of Global Health website at www.ttuhsc.edu/global-health, email globalhealth@ttuhsc.edu, or call 806-743-2901.