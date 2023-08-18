Raider Red's Food Pantry is hosting a Cakewalk Welcome Event! A 2-hour hands-on activity to increase awareness and engage students with food pantry activities and other food resources on Tech's campus.





New and incoming students are welcome to grab free cupcakes, drinks, and swag items as well as participate in the cake walk game. Red Raiders will receive a customized lunch bag containing goodies and recipe booklets in addition to other Raider Relief Advocacy & Resource Center flyers.

Follow us for more updates on social media TTU Raider Red's Food Pantry (@raiderredsfoodpantry) • Instagram photos and videos or @raiderredsfoodpantry

You can visit the food pantry website for more information: Raider Red's Food Pantry | Raider Relief - Advocacy and Resource Center | TTU