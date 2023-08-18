New and incoming students are welcome to grab free cupcakes, drinks, and swag items as well as participate in the cake walk game. Red Raiders will receive a customized lunch bag containing goodies and recipe booklets in addition to other Raider Relief Advocacy & Resource Center flyers.
Follow us for more updates on social media TTU Raider Red's Food Pantry (@raiderredsfoodpantry) • Instagram photos and videos or @raiderredsfoodpantry
You can visit the food pantry website for more information: Raider Red's Food Pantry | Raider Relief - Advocacy and Resource Center | TTU
Texas Tech University, 2500 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79409
806.742.HELP (4357)
Email Us
Texas Homeland Security
|
Texas Public Information Act
|
Texas Energy Conservation Report
|
General Policy Information
TTU Home
|
TTU System
|
TTU Health Sciences Center
|
Angelo State University
|
Contact Us
|
Recommended Web Site Viewing Requirements
©2008 Texas Tech University | All Rights Reserved | Last modified: November 13, 2008. 11:41am