Are you the Strongest Matador? Sign up today to compete in UREC's Strongman Competition. This event will be a testament to your strength by requiring you to lift, carry, push, and pull heavy and awkward objects. Athletes can compete as an individual or on a team to determine who is the Strongest Matador. Sign up here Posted:

8/14/2023



Kevin Sibal



kesibal@ttu.edu



N/A



Event Information

Time: 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM

Event Date: 9/2/2023



Location:

Rugby Fields



Rec Sports Programming