Texas Tech University Procurement Services has established deadlines for processing transactions against current FY 23 funds and establishing purchase orders/contracts/payments and travel applications for the start of FY 24. The deadlines can be accessed here. These deadlines have been established to enable our staff to manage the increased year-end workload. We ask that departments adhere to the deadlines to the best of their ability.



FY 24 is open for purchase orders and expenditure-related contracts. Please remember that you must enter the accounting date of “9/1/2023” on the requisition to enable the workflow for FY 24 transactions and bypass budget checking. Failure to do so will result in the transaction being encumbered on FY 23 funds.



Important reminder regarding Year-end Closeout:

It is important to review all open encumbrances by using the Cognos Open Encumbrance report (FI137). If all invoices have been paid for FY23 or the encumbrance is no longer needed, please use the Encumbrance Release System to close the Purchase Order and release the encumbrance. Please be sure not to close any purchase orders that are for services such as Copiers, Water Deliveries, etc., as those invoices can be sent out a month after the FY closes. If you need assistance running the FI137 Cognos report, please contact techbuy.purchasing@ttu.edu.



Important reminder regarding Copier Renewals for FY24:

The copier renewal deadline on July 7 was extended to August 15. If you have not completed your copier renewal for FY24, please submit your renewal requisitions before August 15, 2023. Procurement Services has developed a how-to-guide on copier renewals; please be sure to review the guide should you need assistance in creating a renewal requisition. Please contact Strategic Acquisitions (strategic.acquisitions@ttu.edu) should you have any questions or concerns.



