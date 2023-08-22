This annual come and go event welcomes new and returning TCVPA students back to campus across all our programs, undergraduate and graduate. Welcome Bash allows for comradery with other students as well as with faculty and staff. It also invites students to meet representatives from student organizations for art, music, theatre & dance. We hope you will join us on August 22nd to celebrate the start of the Fall semester! Event Plans: · Welcome / Introductions · Free Pizza, Drinks, & Cookies · Door Prizes (start 4:45pm; must be present to win) · Give Aways · Yard Games · TCVPA Student Organization Fair · Local Business Tabling – New This Year! · Appearance by Raider Red!! Posted:

8/16/2023



Originator:

Tanner Scarlato



Email:

Tanner.Scarlato@ttu.edu



Department:

Visual and Perform Arts



Event Information

Time: 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Event Date: 8/22/2023



Location:

TTU Theatre & Dance Building



Arts & Entertainment

