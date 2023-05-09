FMI Public Speaker Series — September 5

Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires

More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less

Alex Epstein — Founder, Center for Industrial Progress

Alex Epstein, energy expert and Founder of the Center for Industrial Progress, will deliver a public lecture at Texas Tech University on Tuesday, September 5, 2023. The program will take place in the Student Union Building (SUB) – Red Raider Ballroom (15th Street and Akron Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

Mr. Epstein will be available to greet students and community members starting at 4:45 PM. Copies of his book, Fossil Future: Why Global Human Flourishing Requires More Oil, Coal, and Natural Gas—Not Less, will be available for purchase at 4:30 PM.

This program is co-sponsored by the Bob L. Herd Department of Petroleum Engineering, the Rawls College of Business Area of Energy Commerce & Business Economics, and the School of Law Energy Law Programs at Texas Tech University.



This event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

About the Program

In this talk, philosopher and energy expert Alex Epstein will make the case that if we look at not just the negative side-effects of fossil fuels but also their benefits, humanity should actually use more fossil fuels in the decades to come.

The path to global human flourishing, Mr. Epstein will argue, is a combination of using more fossil fuels, getting better at “climate mastery,” and establishing “energy freedom” policies that allow nuclear and other truly promising alternatives to reach their full long-term potential.

