Join the Transfer Ambassadors for Transfer Welcome Week (August 23-29). While you are there, you can meet up with other transfer students and learn more about the Transfer Techsans, a student organization designed to help students create a social network once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service events, and other activities. Wednesday, August 23, Personalized Campus Maps Thursday, August 24, Welcome Day & T-Shirt Swap Friday, August 25, Hub City Fest Meetup Sunday, August 27, Raider Roundup Meetup Monday, August 28, Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night Tuesday, August 29, Amazing Race Visit the Transfer Welcome Week website or email transferconnection@ttu.edu for event times, locations and other information. Posted:

