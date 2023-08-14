Join the Transfer Ambassadors for Transfer Welcome Week (August 23-29). While you are there, you can meet up with other transfer students and learn more about the Transfer Techsans, a student organization designed to help students create a social network once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service events, and other activities.
Wednesday, August 23, Personalized Campus Maps
Thursday, August 24, Welcome Day & T-Shirt Swap
Friday, August 25, Hub City Fest Meetup
Sunday, August 27, Raider Roundup Meetup
Monday, August 28, Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night
Tuesday, August 29, Amazing Race