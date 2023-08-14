TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Hey transfers! Make plans to be back for Transfer Welcome Week!

Join the Transfer Ambassadors for Transfer Welcome Week (August 23-29). While you are there, you can meet up with other transfer students and learn more about the Transfer Techsans, a student organization designed to help students create a social network once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service events, and other activities. 

Wednesday, August 23, Personalized Campus Maps 

Thursday, August 24, Welcome Day & T-Shirt Swap 

Friday, August 25, Hub City Fest Meetup

Sunday, August 27, Raider Roundup Meetup

Monday, August 28, Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night 

Tuesday, August 29, Amazing Race 

Visit the Transfer Welcome Week website or email transferconnection@ttu.edu for event times, locations and other information. 
8/14/2023

Transfer Connection

transferconnection@ttu.edu

Student Engagement


