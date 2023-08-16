Join the Transfer Ambassadors for Transfer Welcome Week (August 23-29). While you are there, you can meet up with the Transfer Ambassadors and learn more about the Transfer Techsans, a student organization designed to help students create a social network once they transfer to Tech by providing social events, community service events, and other activities.

Wednesday, August 23, Personalized Campus Maps Thursday, August 24, Welcome Day & T-Shirt Swap Friday, August 25, Hub City Fest Meetup Sunday, August 27, Raider Roundup Meetup Monday, August 28, Transfer Techsans Kickoff Night Tuesday, August 29, Amazing Race

Visit the Transfer Welcome Week website to see more details on all the Transfer Welcome Week events. And to be in the loop for event meetups, join our Transfer Meetup GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/94877957/C7h10OUb Posted:

