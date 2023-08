We're glad to have you here in Raiderland! Don't get lost on your first day of class! Bring your course schedule to the Student Union Building, Caprock room between 11 AM and 2 PM on Wednesday, August 23rd and get a personalized campus map that helps you plan the best way to travel between classes and figure out exactly which bus to take to get to class on time. Visit the Transfer Welcome Week website to see more details on this and other Transfer Welcome Week events. And to be in the loop for event meetups, join our Transfer Meetup GroupMe: https://groupme.com/join_group/94877957/C7h10OUb Posted:

8/22/2023



Originator:

Transfer Connection



Email:

transferconnection@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Engagement



Event Information

Time: 11:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Event Date: 8/23/2023



Location:

SUB Caprock Room



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Departmental