The Electrical and Computer Engineering Department is hiring a student assistant for the Fall 2023 semester! We are looking for someone with experience in marketing and communication.
Duties:
- Create social media posts for our social media accounts, including LinkedIn and Twitter.
- Assist with the design and editing of department newsletters, flyers, and brochures.
- Attend department-related events to take pictures when needed.
- Perform all other tasks assigned by the supervisor.
Requirements:
- Currently enrolled as a student at Texas Tech.
- Strong verbal and written communication skills.
- Experience with using various social media platforms.
- Knowledge of design tools, such as Canva.
- Photography and video experience are preferred.
- Proficient with the Microsoft Office Suite.
Schedule Details:
- The Electrical and Computer Engineering Main Office is open Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm.
- Student assistants can work up to 20 hours per week.
- We can be flexible and work with your schedule!
If you're interested in this position, please contact: janet.mckelvey@ttu.edu.