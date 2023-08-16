TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Electrical and Computer Engineering is Hiring a Student Assistant!

The Electrical and Computer Engineering Department is hiring a student assistant for the Fall 2023 semester! We are looking for someone with experience in marketing and communication.

Duties:

  • Create social media posts for our social media accounts, including LinkedIn and Twitter.
  • Assist with the design and editing of department newsletters, flyers, and brochures.
  • Attend department-related events to take pictures when needed.
  • Perform all other tasks assigned by the supervisor.

Requirements:

  • Currently enrolled as a student at Texas Tech.
  • Strong verbal and written communication skills.
  • Experience with using various social media platforms.
  • Knowledge of design tools, such as Canva.
  • Photography and video experience are preferred.
  • Proficient with the Microsoft Office Suite.

Schedule Details:

  • The Electrical and Computer Engineering Main Office is open Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm.
  • Student assistants can work up to 20 hours per week.
  • We can be flexible and work with your schedule!
If you're interested in this position, please contact: janet.mckelvey@ttu.edu.

 
Posted:
8/16/2023

Originator:
Helene Deng

Email:
hedeng@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories