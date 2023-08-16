The Electrical and Computer Engineering Department is hiring a student assistant for the Fall 2023 semester! We are looking for someone with experience in marketing and communication. Duties: Create social media posts for our social media accounts, including LinkedIn and Twitter.

Assist with the design and editing of department newsletters, flyers, and brochures.

Attend department-related events to take pictures when needed.

Perform all other tasks assigned by the supervisor. Requirements: Currently enrolled as a student at Texas Tech.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Experience with using various social media platforms.

Knowledge of design tools, such as Canva.

Photography and video experience are preferred.

Proficient with the Microsoft Office Suite. Schedule Details: The Electrical and Computer Engineering Main Office is open Monday-Friday, 8am-5pm.

Student assistants can work up to 20 hours per week.

We can be flexible and work with your schedule! If you're interested in this position, please contact: janet.mckelvey@ttu.edu . Posted:

8/16/2023



Originator:

Helene Deng



Email:

hedeng@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

