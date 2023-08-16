



Sign up for Advanced Songwriting MUTH 3300! This fine-arts elective course will deepen your knowledge of songwriting techniques in a hands-on, interactive format with an emphasis on developing a personal songwriting style and connecting emotionally with your audience. You’ll take a deep dive into melody writing, creating flavorful chord progressions, writing meaningful and imaginative lyrics, making chord charts, overcoming writer’s block, and more. I’ve invited a panel of industry pros to discuss how to begin a career in music and to answer your music business questions. We’ll wrap up in December with a public concert showcasing your songs! Advanced Songwriting satisfies three hours of upper-level credit. Posted:

Amy Faris



afaris@ttu.edu



School of Music





