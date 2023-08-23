The First Photo is an opportunity for incoming students to be part of a living tradition; taking their first group photo in a Double T formation on the baseball field, have the opportunity to learn the Texas Tech traditions such as the Fight Song, the Matador Song, and other traditions. Students will also have the opportunity to relax and enjoy food, games, and music before the start of the school year! Student will need to be at the SUB North Plaza prior to 6:30 PM as that is when the walk to the Dan Law Field will begin. At Dan Law Field we will take the group Double T photo as well as have the pep rally. Join us and hear from President Schovanec, Coach McCasland, AND Coach McGuire!!