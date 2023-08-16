The TTU School of Music is hiring qualified students for our Stage Crew! In this role, students work evenings and weekends to support performance activities in the music department. Duties include setting up chairs, helping move instruments, handing out programs, and various additional duties based on events taking place. If interested, please email a resume to Dasa Silhova, Manager of Performances and Scheduling at dsilhova@ttu.edu no later than August 21st.