ENGL 2370, Fall 2023

M/W/F 1:00–1:50pm

Face to face section CRN 43932

Online (synchronous) section CRN 44133

*Fulfills Social and Behavioral Sciences Core requirement





This course provides a broad overview of language—its structure, its origins, and its role in society. We'll try to understand why language is so weird (Why does the tiny island of Papua New Guinea have over 800 languages? Why does the !Xóõ language have 164 consonants?) by applying the tools of linguistics to the language we encounter in our daily lives and to languages from around the world.





