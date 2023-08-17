Federal Work Study positions available in the Financial Aid & Scholarship office. The position is listed at www.rrsec.ttu.edu under job number 5703. Students will provide customer service and departmental support for the department. This position is a long term position and requires summer 2024 availability. The position is for the Front Counter and Call Center. Our operating hours are Monday thru Friday, 8 am to 4 pm. Looking for applicants that have a completed FAFSA for the 23/24 school year.