We are standing on the shoulders of giants when we discuss being an ally. Allyship is a way of life, it is supporting, advocating, helping reduce stigma and embracing a group of people that have been marginalized. This 2-hour training will provide attendees with education to better understand the process of recovery, help confront stigma related to addictio n and u t ilize appropriate la nguage when discussing substance use disorders and eating disorders. Participants will learn about available resources in Lubbock, and best practices to help those in need access services. This training is open to the Texas Tech Community and will be held at the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities (CCRC). It was developed at Virginia Commonwealth University to train faculty and staff to become Recovery Allies. With VCU's permission, the CCRC has adapted this training for our community. ALL ARE WELCOME. There will be limited space, so be on the look-out for registration information!