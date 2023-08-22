The Pathways to Adult Resilience and healthy Aging (PARA) Lab, directed by Dr. Athena Chan is looking for TWO undergraduate students. Read on if you are looking for research experiences, upper-level course credits, and/or HDFS 4320 practicum! Apply now at https://tinyurl.com/applyparalab

In the PARA Lab, you will be working on research projects regarding resilience, health, and aging in middle and late adulthood. As a research assistant, you will receive research training and gain hands-on research experience in variety of tasks including:

Conduct literature review

Recruit participants

Transcribe interviews

Code and analyze data

Present in conferences

Your responsibilities as a research assistant include:

Work for at least 5 hours per week

Perform all assigned work in a timely, accurate, and conscientious manner

Attend weekly research meetings

In the past, students found it beneficial working in the lab to prepare them to apply for professional degrees or graduate school. Other students work in the research lab to fulfill upper-level courses and/or HDFS 4320 practicum (work at least 10 hours per week).

Apply now at https://tinyurl.com/applyparalab