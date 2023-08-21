The J.T. & Margaret Talkington College of Visual & Performing Arts is in need of one or two students to assist with content creation. Our college consists of the School of Art, the School of Music, and the School of Theatre & Dance.

Help us manage and post to all social media accounts.

Create content that engages students, alumni and the community.

Discover news worthy stories from students, faculty and staff, and craft articles to publish on our websites.

Create invitations, cards, programs, brochures, flyers...whatever marketing and promotional materials may be needed throughout the school year for print and digital distribution.

Assist our videographer with capturing entertaining and/or educational content for digital distribution. 

Please email Rachel Kiwior, Director of Marketing and Communications, at rachel.kiwior@ttu.edu, with your interests and resume.

8/21/2023



Rachel Kiwior



rachel.kiwior@ttu.edu



Visual and Perform Arts





