Red Theatre Company is holding our introductory meeting this Friday August 25th at 5 PM in studio 267 of the Maedgen Theatre building. We’ll be discussing our 2023-2024 season of performances and workshops along with other fun tidbits. Any student who is interested in getting involved as an actor, director, playwright, or in any other capacity is welcome to attend. There will a brief acting masterclass to follow the information session. We hope to see you there!

Red Theatre Company creates more performance, leadership, and management opportunities for Texas Tech students who hope to foster their skills in the theatre arts through student-produced productions, workshops, and more.