Great Book Reads Club to discuss New York Times Bestseller

Join Great Book Reads Club in discussing New York Times Bestseller "Solito: A Memoir" by Javier Zamora.

Sept. 5, 12 and 19 5:30 – 7 p.m. Urban Tech, 1120 Main St., downtown Lubbock

The Sept. 12 session will feature guest speaker Lucinda Holt from the College of Media & Communication.

First 10 to register will receive a free copy of the book when attending sessions in person. "Solito" is Zamora's account of traveling to the United States from El Salvador when he was only 9 years old. Learn more about the book at https://guides.library.ttu.edu/reading/solito

Sponsored jointly by the Humanities Center at Texas Tech, Urban Tech and the University Libraries.

Contact Josh Salmans, joshua.salmans@ttu.edu for more information about the series.

