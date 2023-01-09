Do you have an unpaid TTU parking citation?
From September 5th-15th, bring new, unopened Pop-Tarts to the Transportation & Parking Services office in exchange for an unpaid citation dismissal.
The Pop-Tarts will be donated to South Plains Food 2 Kids, a program that helps to provide snack bags for children in the community to take home on the weekend. The bags contain shelf-stable food items that don’t require cooking or any preparation. A favorite among the included food is Pop-Tarts! Food 2 Kids goal is to make sure that no child goes hungry.
Pop-Tarts must be at least the value of the unpaid citation, and receipts must be presented to redeem for dismissal. Good for one citation only.
*May not be used for violation numbers 3,7,16,17, or 18.
Pop-Tarts can be dropped off at the TPS office (407 Flint Ave, Room 145) on weekdays from 7:30am-5:30pm.