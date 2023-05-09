The TTU IT Division has 43 WEPA printers located around campus to provide ease of printing for the campus community. The WEPA web page has been updated to make the map more interactive and mobile friendly so that users can easily find the nearest printer. Please use the following URL https://www.depts.ttu.edu/itts/labs/printing/ to locate the closest WEPA printer.

Thank you for your partnership as we strive to improve the convenience of IT resources for our faculty, staff, and students. For additional information or assistance, please contact IT Help Central at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or ithelpcentral@ttu.edu.

Remember to… Think Before You Click