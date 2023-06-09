Learn how to use your engineering or science degree to enhance national security

Learn how to use your engineering or science degree to enhance national security at the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex!

Events: Information Session: September 6th 5-7 p.m. Livermore 101 Refreshments provided. Bring your resume! Scheduled interviews on 9/14!

Texas Tech Engineering Job Fair: September 20th 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Interviews following the job fair.

Innovation Challenge: October 13th - details to come! iLaunch Competition | Pantex Track: November 17th - details to come!

Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 9/6/2023



Location:

101 Livermore



Student Employment/Career Opportunities

