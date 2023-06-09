Learn how to use your engineering or science degree to enhance national security at the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex!
Events:
Information Session: September 6th 5-7 p.m. Livermore 101
Refreshments provided. Bring your resume! Scheduled interviews on 9/14!
Texas Tech Engineering Job Fair: September 20th 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Interviews following the job fair.
Innovation Challenge: October 13th - details to come!
iLaunch Competition | Pantex Track: November 17th - details to come!
Awards for Top Teams at Innovation Challenge and iLaunch!