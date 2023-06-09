TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Learn how to use your engineering or science degree to enhance national security

Learn how to use your engineering or science degree to enhance national security at the Pantex Plant and Y-12 National Security Complex!


Events:
Information Session: September 6th 5-7 p.m. Livermore 101
Refreshments provided. Bring your resume! Scheduled interviews on 9/14!

Texas Tech Engineering Job Fair: September 20th 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Interviews following the job fair.

Innovation Challenge: October 13th - details to come!
iLaunch Competition | Pantex Track: November 17th - details to come!

Awards for Top Teams at Innovation Challenge and iLaunch!
Posted:
9/5/2023

Originator:
Elizabeth Carroll

Email:
Elizabeth.Carroll@ttu.edu

Department:
Research Development

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Event Date: 9/6/2023

Location:
101 Livermore

Categories