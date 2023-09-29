Raider Power of Paranormal (RPOP) cordially invites members, families, students, friends, faculty, and staff to attend a very special Family Weekend event. It’ll feature a public reading and presentation about our organization and the annual Haunted Tour of TTU Campus. RPOP’s advisor will read from his forthcoming journal article, “Phantasmagoria 101: Teaching and Learning Haunted History Beyond the Classroom”. This longer narrative will be interspersed with reflections and presentations by the undergraduate leaders who make this club possible. A question and answer session will follow, as well as an opportunity to socialize. Due to the presentation of some spookier stories, families should consider this event to be rated PG-13.



