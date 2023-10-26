This conference is intended for front-line or first-level supervisors who spend the majority of their day working directly with the employees they oversee. The front-line supervisors and their teams are often closest to their departmental operations. Register by Friday October 12th, at https://apps.hr.ttu.edu/FST/. Program cost is 25.00. The conference will be held on Thursday, October 26th from 8:30 to 4:00, breakfast and lunch will be provided.
Conference Agenda:
- Onboarding: Great first day? Gone in 6 months. Stephanie West/Director, HR Talent Development
- Cracking the Code of Student Employee Success. Elizabeth Hansen/Assistant Director, HR Talent Development
- Meeting Matters: Mastering the Art of Impactful One-on-Ones. Laura Koleva/Senior Training Specialist, HR Talent Development
- Straight Up Now Tell Me – Having Impactful Conversations when the Stakes Are High. Todd Phillips/Senior Director, Talent Management
- Lunch and Keynote Speaker: Improving Human Performance by Randy Anderson