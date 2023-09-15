TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
OPALS: Are you Ready to Submit Your Yearly Degree Program Assessment?
Receive Some Early Feedback on Your Nuventive Improve Assessment Report!  
The yearly deadline for degree program assessment on October 2nd will be here soon. The presentation will provide a quick refresher and advice on submitting results, while also providing preliminary feedback on a few assessment reports!

Join us on Zoom for this event: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92509414402?pwd=aDhGUFVVL1RPOEhibUF1RVRFdUI1Zz09

Learn more about other professional development events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/opa/networkingandawards/opals/opals.php
Posted:
9/14/2023

Originator:
Bryson Carroll

Email:
Bryson.Carroll@ttu.edu

Department:
Office of Planning and Assessment

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Event Date: 9/15/2023

Location:
https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92509414402?pwd=aDhGUFVVL1RPOEhibUF1RVRFdUI1Zz09

Categories