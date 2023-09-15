Receive Some Early Feedback on Your Nuventive Improve Assessment Report!

The yearly deadline for degree program assessment on October 2nd will be here soon. The presentation will provide a quick refresher and advice on submitting results, while also providing preliminary feedback on a few assessment reports!





Join us on Zoom for this event: https://texastech.zoom.us/j/92509414402?pwd=aDhGUFVVL1RPOEhibUF1RVRFdUI1Zz09





Learn more about other professional development events here: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/opa/networkingandawards/opals/opals.php