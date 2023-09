The Writing Centers of TTU Open House is an opportunity to meet the writing center staff, see our space, learn about our services, and discuss how we can partner with you to promote students' writing efficacy. Join us for brunch and giveaways!

When? September 22nd, 9:00 AM-11:00 AM (come and go)

Where? Undergraduate Writing Center (Weeks Hall, 3rd floor; free parking!)

RSVP by September 20th.