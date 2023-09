TTU Service week will run from September 10th to 15th. We will have 5 off campus volunteer opportunities on each day along with a few on campus "Stop and Serve" events. Final details and schedules will be on our SAB website. For more information please check out https://www.depts.ttu.edu/sub/activities/. Off campus events will be on Tech Connect for sign ups.





Please contact russell.j.gallegos@ttu.edu for any questions.