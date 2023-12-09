Tech-or-Treat is a family-oriented Halloween event held each year. This year it will be held on Oct. 24th from 5-9pm throughout the TTU Student Union Building. Student orgs. and TTU Departments are welcome and encouraged to sign up for an area/booth to join us in giving families a safe and fun environment to conduct their trick or treating. During this event, there will be candy and prizes at every booth. The suggestion is 1000 of whatever you are planning on giving away (pieces of candy, small prizes, etc). You cannot use anything with fog machines, flames (including candles), big containers of water, flammable items, fuel, glitter, sand, and cobwebs. We highly encourage dressing up for this event. Registration is currently open and will close on Oct. 18th at 11:59 pm. Activities will be approved in the order received; duplicates will NOT be allowed. Link to registration Form: ( https://techconnect.dsa.ttu.edu/submitter/form/start/606137 ) Posted:

9/12/2023



