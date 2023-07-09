Service Week with RHO and NRHH

Get involved by participating in any of the following Stop and Serve Events. All events are located in the TTU SUB during this week. Check Out Tech Connect for more information! Voter Registration Register to vote or renew your voters registration. Making Cards for Point of Pride / Local Hospitals building community and hope for those in need



Make cards that will be given to the patients in Point of Pride.



All materials will be provided. Making tie blankets for the Children's Advocacy Center quick easy way to provide for local community. Help tie fleece fabric together to make blankets that will be donated to the Children's Advocacy Center.



All materials will be provided. Dog Toys Partnering with CatsAlleyCats Organization, create fun toys for animals in the local animal shelters.



All materials will be provided. Posted:

9/7/2023



Originator:

Ana Fernandes Da Silva



Email:

Ana.B.Fernandes@ttu.edu



Department:

University Student Housing





Categories

Student Organization

