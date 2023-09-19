TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Good Grief! A Space to Talk about Grief and Loss
All students experiencing grief and / or loss are welcome and encouraged to attend. Meetings are held Tuesdays, 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities (CCRC), in room 204.  The CCRC is located in between the College of Human Sciences and the Child Development Research Center, on Akron Ave., just north of 15th Street. For information about the Good Grief! sessions, please email ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu. For directions, call the CCRC main phone number at 806.742.2891. 
9/12/2023

Ann Casiraghi

ann.m.casiraghi@ttu.edu

Ctr for Collegiate Recov Com CCRC

5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
9/19/2023

Center for Collegiate Recovery Communities, Room 204

