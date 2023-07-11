|
We are excited you are starting your journey at Texas Tech. Your first few days will be filled with new experiences from meeting people to learning new processes. Starting a new job, although exciting, can also be overwhelming. To help make your first few days (and your first year) successful, we created this guide with checklists and tips to ensure you have the information you need.
|Posted:
11/7/2023
Originator:
Kailey Kilcrease
Email:
kailey.kilcrease@ttu.edu
Department:
Human Resources
Categories