The Office of Student Success in the College of Arts & Sciences is hosting an event on the morning of September 13th, 2023, to allow students to meet their faculty in an informal setting, while enjoying a Mexican pastry and some coffee. This event will allow students to make connections with instructors and advisors in a relaxed, come-and-go environment and create a foundation of community and mentorship among Arts & Sciences students, faculty, and staff.
9/11/2023
Saidi Soliz
saidi.soliz@ttu.edu
Student Engagement
Time: 9:45 AM - 11:15 AM
Event Date: 9/13/2023
Outside Holden Hall Room 104
