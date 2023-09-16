TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Gameday Central @ Fraizer Alumni Pavilion!

The Texas Tech Alumni Association is proud to support Joey McGuire and the Red Raiders. JOIN US at the BEST pregame party in LBK! Doors will open at 3:00 p.m. for Tech vs. Tarleton State!

 

TTAA Members: Free, along with one non-member guest per membership card. (Additional guests $20).

 

Non-Members: Join/renew today or at the door on gameday!

 

Kids: Free, up to high school age.


All concession/alcohol sales at the Frazier will be cashless, requiring either a debit or credit card for purchase. Let's make this the best season yet!  Check out texastechalumni.org/gameday weekly for more information! Join/renew your TTAA membership today texastechalumni.org/join
Posted:
9/15/2023

Originator:
Maritza Ramirez

Email:
maritza.ramirez@ttu.edu

Department:
Alumni Association

Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 9/16/2023

Location:
Frazier Alumni Pavilion 2680 Drive of Champions, Lubbock, TX 79409.

