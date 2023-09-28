FMI Public Speaker Series — September 28

The Myth of Skyrocketing Inequality — Phillip Magness

The Free Market Institute (FMI) will host Phillip Magness, F.A. Hayek Chair in Economics and Economic History for the American Institute for Economic Research (AIER), at Texas Tech University for a public lecture on, ‘The Myth of Skyrocketing Inequality.’

The program will take place in the Student Union Building (SUB) – Red Raider Ballroom, (15th Street and Akron Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM on September 28, 2023.

About the Program

Is inequality skyrocketing in the United States? Are low federal tax rates to blame? Despite the proliferation of political slogans about rising income concentration among "the 1%," recent data findings indicate that these claims are wildly exaggerated.

In his lecture, Dr. Phillip Magness will examine patterns in inequality over the last century, showing that exogenous factors such as recessions and wars, rather than economic policy, are responsible for changing levels of income concentration.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.





About the Speaker

Phillip Magness is an economic historian specializing in the “long” 19th century United States, as well as general macroeconomic trends. He is a leading expert on black colonization during the Civil War era, and its sometimes-strained relationship with the African-American emigrationist movement of the same period.

Dr. Magness studies the political economy of slavery in the Atlantic world, and particularly its relationship to public policy. His broader research extends to the economic history of the United States and includes historical tariff policy, the federal income tax, and the relationship between taxation and wealth inequality. He also researches the economic dimensions of higher education, and the history of economic thought.

For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.