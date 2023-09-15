The TTU Information Technology Division invites the TTU community to attend a Blackboard virtual educational session on Friday, September 15, 10am – 12pm (CT). Blackboard (Bb), the learning management system used at TTU now owned by Anthology, allows for interactive course design, real-time assessment and feedback, and enriched engagement for your online learning instruction. Blackboard experts have tailored this session for academic leadership, online learning directors, faculty, instructional designers, Bb Administrators, and support staff who are interested in leveraging Blackboard tools to enhance and refine TTU online programs.

The educational event will include the following topics from Blackboard professionals:

Blackboard Overview & Roadmap

Learn Ultra Overview

Demo and Resources

Highlights and Benefits of Products and Features

Engage with Blackboard: Questions & Answers

Event Details