If you were not already aware, TTU Intramurals partners with Special Olympics to play unified sports. We are looking for TTU Students who want to be a part of something amazing and play on a unified flag football team!

What is unified?

Unified is college students (we call them partners) playing intramural sports with Special Olympics Athletes (we call them athletes). Any TTU Student is eligible to be a partner. Here at TTU, we play Unified Flag Football, Slowpitch Softball and Basketball.

How can I get Involved?

To create our TTU unified flag football teams, anyone interested must come to the unified skills assessment on Tuesday, October 3rd starting at 6:15 PM. Here we will place athletes and partners on teams in order to create a fair playing field for all teams.

Unified Regular Season Games

6:30 PM - Tuesday, October 10th

6:30 PM - Tuesday, October 17th

6:30 PM - Tuesday, November 7th

CHAMP NIGHT: 6:30 PM - Tuesday, November 14th

Please contact the Sport Program's Office at urec.intramurals@ttu.edu or 806-742-2945 with any questions!