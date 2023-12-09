TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
WCOE STEM Family Nights Return!
The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is bringing back its STEM Family Nights. Starting off, the department will be hosting a STEM Family Night: Explore Engineering & Science With FLL!

At this STEM Family Night, parents will get to learn about our programs while working on a FIRST LEGO League Explore activity that engages students in science and engineering. 

This activity is for students in grades 1st - 4th.

This event will be on September 14th, located at the TTU Engineering Center room 110, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM.

Spots are limited so sign-up today!
Posted:
9/12/2023

Originator:
Garrett Smith

Email:
Garrett.Smith@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


Categories