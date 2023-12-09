The Whitacre College of Engineering STEM Outreach Program is bringing back its STEM Family Nights. Starting off, the department will be hosting a STEM Family Night: Explore Engineering & Science With FLL!





At this STEM Family Night, parents will get to learn about our programs while working on a FIRST LEGO League Explore activity that engages students in science and engineering.





This activity is for students in grades 1st - 4th.





This event will be on September 14th, located at the TTU Engineering Center room 110, 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM.





Spots are limited so sign-up today!











