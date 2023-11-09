Join Our Team at Texas Tech University Recreation!





Are you passionate about fitness and helping others reach their health and wellness goals? Do you have a strong background in personal training, with expertise ranging from bodybuilding to corrective exercise? If so, we want YOU to be a part of our dynamic team at Texas Tech University Recreation!





Why Choose Texas Tech University Recreation as Your Fitness Job Destination





**Diverse Training Opportunities:** At Texas Tech, we cater to clients with a wide range of fitness goals. From bodybuilding enthusiasts looking to sculpt their physiques to individuals seeking corrective exercises to enhance their overall well-being, we provide a diverse clientele that keeps your skills sharp and your career exciting.





**State-of-the-Art Facilities:** Work in a cutting-edge fitness environment equipped with the latest technology and top-notch equipment. Our facilities are designed to inspire both trainers and clients alike to reach their full potential.





**Supportive Team Atmosphere:** Join a close-knit team of experienced trainers and fitness professionals who are passionate about making a positive impact on the lives of our community members. We foster a collaborative atmosphere that encourages continuous learning and growth.





**Professional Development:** We are committed to helping our trainers stay at the forefront of the industry. Take advantage of ongoing professional development opportunities, workshops, and certifications to enhance your expertise and career prospects.





**Flexible Scheduling:** Enjoy a flexible work schedule that accommodates your lifestyle and allows you to balance your personal and professional commitments effectively.





**Competitive Compensation:** We value your skills and dedication. You'll receive a competitive compensation package that reflects your expertise and commitment to our clients' success.





Don't Miss Out on This Incredible Opportunity!





Join us at Texas Tech University Recreation and take your personal training career to the next level. Make a lasting impact on the lives of our community members, help them achieve their fitness goals, and be a part of a passionate team dedicated to health and wellness.





If you're ready to elevate your career in personal training and be part of an inspiring fitness community, apply today! Take the first step towards an exciting and fulfilling career with Texas Tech University Recreation.





Contact us at choehner@ttu.edu or kesibal@ttu.edu or visit our website https://www.depts.ttu.edu/urec/facilities/employment.php to learn more and apply. Join the Texas Tech University Recreation team, where fitness and career success meet!





