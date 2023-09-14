What is HackWesTX? What even is a hackathon? Do I need to be technically proficient, what experience is required? What can I expect? Which recruiters are going to be there? Does GDSC fund me to go to other hackathons?





A hackathon is like a marathon for your brain! It's an intense, fun, and fast-paced event where you and your team can build, code, and create a project in a limited time frame. It's all about innovation, collaboration, and learning. Sounds interesting? Attend Hackathon 101 to know more.





Google Developer Student Club (GDSC) is here with another event for y’all. Well, but what do I get for attending?





Information about HackWesTX

Networking

GDSC Points

GUARANTEED HACKWESTX ENTRY TO FIRST 100 PEOPLE attending Hackathon 101

GDSC T-Shirt Giveaway!

MLH, GitHub, Stack Overflow Swag!

Free food!





See you all at Hackathon 101 – PETR 110 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on 09/14, Thursday!





This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.