TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Hackathon 101 - Get Ready for HackWesTX 2023
What is HackWesTX? What even is a hackathon? Do I need to be technically proficient, what experience is required? What can I expect? Which recruiters are going to be there? Does GDSC fund me to go to other hackathons? 

A hackathon is like a marathon for your brain! It's an intense, fun, and fast-paced event where you and your team can build, code, and create a project in a limited time frame. It's all about innovation, collaboration, and learning. Sounds interesting? Attend Hackathon 101 to know more.

Google Developer Student Club (GDSC) is here with another event for y’all. Well, but what do I get for attending?

Information about HackWesTX
Networking 
GDSC Points
GUARANTEED HACKWESTX ENTRY TO FIRST 100 PEOPLE attending Hackathon 101
GDSC T-Shirt Giveaway!
MLH, GitHub, Stack Overflow Swag!
Free food!

See you all at Hackathon 101 – PETR 110 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on 09/14, Thursday!

This announcement is represented by a registered student organization.
Posted:
9/14/2023

Originator:
Aniket Laxman Avasare

Email:
aavasare@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:30 AM - 6:30 AM
Event Date: 9/14/2023

Location:
PETR 110

Categories