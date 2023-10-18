Currently on view at the TTU School of Art Studio Gallery, UNBOX, is an interactive exhibition featuring a display of custom-made game boards and their components, meticulously crafted by TTU School of Art Graphic Design Students.





This exhibition allows visitors to playtest and engage with the games, creating visual storytelling through beautifully illustrated cards, vibrant rulebooks, and stunning game boards. This semester-long project encouraged students within Advance Visual Systems courses to combine art and design, resulting in games that create captivating experiences, and transport players into extraordinary adventures.





UNBOX is currently on view through November 5th, Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

Weekend hours include Saturday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and Sunday 12:00 - 4:00 PM.











