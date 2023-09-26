Junli Song's Tenderly (the things we carry) is the latest exhibition now open at the TTU School of Art Folio Gallery. This exhibition presents a series of her recent monoprints (a form of printmaking) exploring the fragment of memory, tradition, and storytelling within Song's work. Working with stencil monoprints in both water-based and oil-based inks, Song combines cutouts of personal symbols and iconography with painted narratives to create new compositions that exist between abstraction and representation.





Song will host an Artist's Talk at the School of Art to coincide with the exhibition, Tuesday, September 26th at 6:30 PM in Art B01.





Tenderly (the things we carry) is currently on view through October 1st, Monday - Friday 8:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Weekend hours include Saturday 10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, and Sunday 12:00 - 4:00 PM.