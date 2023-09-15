TOSM staff will install Banner patches in the production environment on Saturday, September 16, from 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Central time. Banner Admin and other processes such as job submission and FM Needs Calc will be intermittently unavailable while these upgrades are installed. Raiderlink/WebRaider and Banner Self-Service applications will remain available during this maintenance.

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu Posted:

9/15/2023



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

ITHC





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

Banner News and Tips for Employees

