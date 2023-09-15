TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Production Banner Maintenance Saturday, 9/16 - Banner Admin Impacted
TOSM staff will install Banner patches in the production environment on Saturday, September 16, from 7:00 am - 6:00 pm Central time. Banner Admin and other processes such as job submission and FM Needs Calc will be intermittently unavailable while these upgrades are installed. Raiderlink/WebRaider and Banner Self-Service applications will remain available during this maintenance

If you encounter any issues with these systems outside of this timeframe, please contact IT Help Central at www.askit.ttu.edu. You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/15/2023

Originator:
IT Help Central

Email:
ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Department:
ITHC


