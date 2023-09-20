Speaking Across Borders: Bilinguality and Professional Careers





Opening Space is a Zoom-based series, co-hosted by the TTUHSC Office of Global Health and the TTU Vernacular Music Center, that elevates unheard voices and emphasizes representation, agency, and empowerment. The series seeks to create space and opportunity for dialogues by and among underrepresented groups, acknowledging sources of silencing and affirming our shared connections.





Join us in September as we highlight bilingual professionals with panelists Sarai Granados, Kris Medrano, and Susana Monreal.

Sarai Granados is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Speech, Language and Hearing Sciences at TTUHSC.

Kris Medrano is a Business Manager in the TTU School of Music.

Susana Monreal is an Assistant Professor of Practice in the TTU Department of Costume Design.